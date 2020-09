Lindell had an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Lindell fed John Klingberg, and the latter made a brilliant individual effort for the Stars' first goal. The 26-year-old Lindell has a goal, seven assists, 72 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in 25 outings. He hasn't done much on the scoresheet, but the Finn's assignments tend to be more defensive in nature.