Stars' Esa Lindell: Back at practice
Lindell (illness) was in attendance at Thursday's practice session, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Lindell appears healthy and ready to go against the Ducks on Friday after missing the previous two outings due to illness. The defenseman should resume his role on the power play, where he is averaging 1:42 of ice time and has recorded eight of his 24 points. Julius Honka figures to be relegated back to the press box with Lindell ready to go.
