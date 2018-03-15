Lindell registered a secondary assist in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lindell is enjoying a successful campaign. It's his second full season, with the defenseman managing six goals, 19 assists and a plus-17 rating through 69 games. Averaging roughly 22 minutes per game with a power-play role certainly doesn't hurt his cause either. Lindell should only get better with more experience, so remember his name come draft time next fall.

