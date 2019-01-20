Stars' Esa Lindell: Big night against Jets
Lindell picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
He was credited with helpers on both the Stars' second-period goals, including Radek Faksa's game-winner. After going seven games without a point to begin 2019, Lindell now has three points (a goal and two assists) in his last two contests, giving the 24-year-old a solid seven goals and 20 points through 49 games.
