Stars' Esa Lindell: Breaks out on man advantage
Lindell scored a goal and an assist, both of which came on the power play, in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.
With five goals and 13 points in 30 games, the 24-year-old is experiencing a bit of a breakout season in the scoring department. But up until Sunday, Lindell only had two power-play points. If he adds man advantage points to his repertoire, he could become quite the asset. For now, though, Lindell is better reserved as a depth defensemen in leagues with hits and blocks as categories. He has 55 hits and 46 blocks this season.
