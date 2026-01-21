Lindell scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Lindell ended his 18-game goal drought with a tally at 8:26 of the second period, which held up as the game-winner. During that span, he still contributed nine assists and 38 blocked shots. Lindell remains a defensive stalwart for the Stars, though he's added five goals, 21 points, 47 shots on net, 109 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating in 50 contests. He's on pace to reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.