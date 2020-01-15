Lindell scored a goal and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Lindell saw a five-game point streak end in Saturday's loss to the Sharks. The Finn didn't wait long to return to form, and his third goal of the season couldn't have come at a better time. He's up to 20 points, 59 shots on goal, 87 blocks and 50 hits in 46 games. With John Klingberg back from a lower-body injury, Lindell isn't likely to see much premium power-play time going forward, which could cause the latter to slow his scoring pace a bit.