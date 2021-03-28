Lindell notched an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Lindell was a physical force for the Stars, and he also added the primary assist on John Klingberg's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Lindell hasn't done much on the scoresheet with eight points in 31 contests this season. He's partially made up for it with 58 hits, 53 blocked shots, 58 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. Most fantasy managers in standard formats can find a blueliner with more scoring upside.