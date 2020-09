Lindell had an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for Lindell. The Finnish blueliner has produced one goal, five assists, 60 hits and 57 blocked shots through 21 playoff games. DFS managers may want to consider Lindell as a depth option during the Stanley Cup Finals, but he's not likely to be a big factor on the scoresheet.