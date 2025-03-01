Lindell recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Lindell earned his first point in four games since the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 30-year-old blueliner has resumed a top-four role with the Stars after his time with Team Finland. Lindell has earned a goal and five assists over his last 11 outings as he takes on a larger role in the absence on Miro Heiskanen (knee). Lindell is at 20 points, 75 shots on net,130 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating across 59 appearances this season. His career-high 32-point campaign from 2018-19 is likely out of reach, but Lindell continues to be a steady depth blueliner for fantasy purposes.