Lindell recorded an assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.

Lindell ended a seven-game point drought with the assist. The 28-year-old has been known to produce bursts of offense at times, but his biggest contributions in fantasy tend to come in the physical aspects of the game. He has two goals, seven assists, 45 hits, 36 blocked shots, 34 shots on goal and a plus-16 rating while seeing top-four minutes through 25 contests this season.