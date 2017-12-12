Stars' Esa Lindell: Collects helper in win over Blueshirts
Lindell registered an assist, three shots and two hits through 24:08 of ice time (1:30 with the man advantage) during Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Rangers.
With just four goals and 12 points through 31 games, Lindell is far from a go-to offensive contributor for virtual owners. However, the 23-year-old Finn has added 74 shots and a plus-8 rating to provide a serviceable cross-category return for deep settings. Additionally, his significant role on a winning team shouldn't go unnoticed and offers a respectable fantasy floor.
More News
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Collects two points in win•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Records power-play goal in victory•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Could see big minutes•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Signs contract extension with Stars•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Protected against expansion•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...