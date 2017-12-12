Lindell registered an assist, three shots and two hits through 24:08 of ice time (1:30 with the man advantage) during Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Rangers.

With just four goals and 12 points through 31 games, Lindell is far from a go-to offensive contributor for virtual owners. However, the 23-year-old Finn has added 74 shots and a plus-8 rating to provide a serviceable cross-category return for deep settings. Additionally, his significant role on a winning team shouldn't go unnoticed and offers a respectable fantasy floor.