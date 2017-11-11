Lindell recorded a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

It was the first multi-point showing of the season for Lindell and improves him to four goals, seven points, 37 shots and a plus-6 rating. He's been skating with John Klingberg at even strength, and often times a high-end defenseman's partner can siphon off fantasy value, which could happen in this case. Lindell is best left to deep settings at this stage of the game, but he does offer some sneaky potential, especially in the plus-minus column.