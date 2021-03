Lindell notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Lindell set up Rhett Gardner's first NHL goal, which was the opening tally, at 9:02 of the first period. The 26-year-old Lindell has assists in consecutive games after snapping a five-game dry spell. The Finn is up to seven points, 50 hits, 53 shots on goal and 10 PIM through 28 outings in a top-four role on the Stars' blue line.