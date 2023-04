Lindell notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Lindell picked up his first point in four playoff outings on an Evgenii Dadonov goal in the third period. While he's done little on offense, Lindell is a huge boost in the defensive zone with 11 blocked shots in the postseason. The 28-year-old should continue to see top-four minutes while shoring up the Stars' defense.