Stars' Esa Lindell: Could see big minutes
Lindell played more minutes than any Dallas player in Monday's preseason loss to Colorado. He also added a shot, a hit and a minus-1 rating.
Lindell has played north of 24 minutes in the team's last two preseason games. The 23-year-old is being given responsibility and a role on the power play. It's not clear how many of those minutes stick when the team fields a full squad, but Lindell is in line to have more opportunity than he did in his rookie season when he posted six goals, 18 points, and 1.4 shots per game.
More News
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Signs contract extension with Stars•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Protected against expansion•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Racks up three assists in Sunday's loss•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Busy blocking shots, racking up hits•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Posts two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Sinks Kings with overtime-winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...