Lindell played more minutes than any Dallas player in Monday's preseason loss to Colorado. He also added a shot, a hit and a minus-1 rating.

Lindell has played north of 24 minutes in the team's last two preseason games. The 23-year-old is being given responsibility and a role on the power play. It's not clear how many of those minutes stick when the team fields a full squad, but Lindell is in line to have more opportunity than he did in his rookie season when he posted six goals, 18 points, and 1.4 shots per game.

