Lindell notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Lindell has earned all six of his points this season over nine games in November. The defenseman had an assist on Tyler Seguin's second goal in Saturday's defeat. Lindell has added 20 shots on net, 36 blocks, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating. He's been firmly in a second-pairing role lately, and he's doing enough on offense to garner some attention in standard fantasy formats.