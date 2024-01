Lindell notched an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Lindell has six helpers, 17 blocked shots, 14 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating over his last seven games. It's not unusual for the 29-year-old to have a stretch of productivity every now and then, and it's come at a good time with the Stars missing Miro Heiskanen (lower body). Lindell has 19 points, 61 shots on net, 86 blocks, 38 hits and a plus-14 rating over 45 appearances in a top-four role this season.