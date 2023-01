Lindell managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Lindell has been a semi-regular contributor on offense lately with two goals and a helper over his last seven games. The defenseman can chip in some points here and there -- he's got 13 of them through 44 contests this season, roughly in line with his usual pace. The 28-year-old has added 65 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-23 rating.