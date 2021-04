Lindell notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Lindell helped out on a Radek Faksa goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Lindell has stepped up in April with seven points, a plus-8 rating, 31 hits and 29 blocked shots in 13 contests. Overall, the Finn has 15 points, 80 shots on net, 95 hits, 84 blocks and a plus-9 rating in 46 appearances.