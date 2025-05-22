Lindell scored an empty-net goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Lindell didn't find the scoresheet in the second round, going minus-1 with eight shots on net and 19 blocked shots over six games versus the Jets. He put a bow on the Stars' comeback effort to open the Western Conference Finals with a win. The 30-year-old defenseman has two points, 16 shots, 36 blocks, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating over 14 playoff outings while filling a shutdown role in the Stars' top four.