Lindell registered an assist, five blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Lindell's helper on Jason Robertson's third-period goal was the Finnish defender's first assist this season. The 26-year-old Lindell has just three points to go with 35 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 32 hits in 18 outings. He's topped 20 points in each of the last three campaigns, but it would take a massive scoring surge to get on that pace in 2020-21.