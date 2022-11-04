Lindell recorded an assist, went plus-4 and added two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Lindell ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The veteran defenseman has picked up a goal, three assists, 18 shots on net, 14 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 11 contests. He's been listed on the third pairing, but head coach Pete DeBoer has used his non-Miro Heiskanen defensemen fairly evenly early in the year. Lindell will chip in occasional offense and plenty of physical contributions regardless of his spot in the lineup.