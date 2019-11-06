Lindell generated a power-play assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Lindell had to pick up some of the slack after John Klingberg (lower body) exited the contest after two periods. Lindell only has three points in 17 games this season, but with Klingberg out for at least the next two weeks, more point-production responsibility will fall on the Finn's shoulders. He had 32 points in 82 games last year, so Lindell has shown the ability to produce more than he has in 2019-20.