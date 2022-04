Lindell notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Lindell picked up his first point in five games since returning from a one-game absence with an illness. The 27-year-old defenseman has once again provided steady all-around play with 25 points, 136 shots on net, 146 blocked hots, 109 hits and a plus-3 rating through 75 contests this season.