Lindell (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's road clash against the Bruins and is expected to miss roughly one week, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Lindell suffered the lower-body injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks while blocking a shot. The 32-year-old blueliner has thrived in a shut-down role to begin the new season, where he's posted a plus-4 rating, four shots on net, five hits and 18 blocked shots across eight appearances. He's currently slated to miss three or four games given the injury update from head coach Glen Gulutzan. His status will be heavily monitored in a week's time.