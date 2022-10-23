Lindell scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Lindell tallied at 19:43 of the second period to restore a two-goal lead for the Stars. The 28-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in two of his last three games, accounting for all of his offense in five contests this year. He's added a balanced stat line of five shots on net, five hits, seven blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating. Lindell won't factor in much on special teams, but his physical play can provide some depth value in fantasy formats that reward those aspects of his game.