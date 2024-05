Lindell scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Lindell's empty-netter went the length of the ice and cut off the Avalanche's comeback effort. The tally was the defenseman's first point in nine playoff outings. While he hasn't been scoring, the 29-year-old has added 14 hits, 24 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while seeing top-four minutes this postseason.