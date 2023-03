Lindell scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindell provided some extra insurance late in the third period with a long-range tally. He snapped an eight-game point drought with the empty-netter, which was his seventh goal and 17th point through 62 outings. He's added 91 shots on net, 120 blocked shots, 68 hits and a plus-28 rating while logging top-four minutes despite regularly being listed on the third pairing.