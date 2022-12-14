Lindell scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Lindell gave the Stars some breathing room when he cleared the puck long and into the empty cage for their third goal. He's picked up just two points through seven games in December. The 28-year-old blueliner is at three goals, 10 points, 42 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 48 hits and a plus-15 rating through 30 appearances. He'll play mainly in a defensive role, though his physical play could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.