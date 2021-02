Lindell scored a goal on a team-high five shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Lindell was productive across the board, most notably with an insurance tally in the third period. The Finn hasn't been very prolific in scoring with just two goals in 14 appearances this season. He's added 25 blocked shots, 30 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating.