Stars' Esa Lindell: Finds scoresheet twice in win
Lindell tallied two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
One of Lindell's helpers came with Dallas enjoying a 5-on-4 power play. His other came at even strength, with Lindell leading all skaters with 22:28 TOI. The two points were the defenseman's first in his last six games and should give him confidence heading into Game 5, set for Saturday in Nashville.
