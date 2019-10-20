Lindell netted a power-play goal and added three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The tally was Lindell's first of the year, and also stood up as the game-winner. It's been a rough start to the year for the Finnish defender, who has two points, 13 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 10 games. He posted 32 points in 82 appearances last season.