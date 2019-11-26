Stars' Esa Lindell: First goal in over a month
Lindell scored on his lone shot and had a pair of hits in a 4-2 win over Vegas on Monday.
Lindell scored with six-and-a-half minutes left in the first period to put the Stars ahead 2-0. It was just his second goal of the season and his first since Oct. 19, ending a 14-game drought. The 25-year-old established career highs in points (32) and goals (11) last season, but that production has tailed off in 2019-20 with just two goals and six assists after 25 games.
