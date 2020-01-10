Play

Lindell notched a power-play helper in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Lindell's helper binge continued Thursday -- he now has eight assists in his last three outings and three straight games with a helper on the power play. The Finn is up to 19 points, 79 blocked shots, 58 shots on goal and 47 hits through 44 games.

