Stars' Esa Lindell: Five-game, eight-assist streak
Lindell notched a power-play helper in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Lindell's helper binge continued Thursday -- he now has eight assists in his last three outings and three straight games with a helper on the power play. The Finn is up to 19 points, 79 blocked shots, 58 shots on goal and 47 hits through 44 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.