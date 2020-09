Lindell managed an assist, four blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Lindell's helper came on a Joel Kiviranta goal in the final minute of the second period. After an eight-game point drought, Lindell has assists in consecutive outings. The Finnish blueliner is up to a goal, six helpers, 63 hits and 61 blocked shots through 22 playoff outings.