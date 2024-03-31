Lindell notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Lindell snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper on Roope Hintz's empty-netter. The 29-year-old Lindell has been a model of consistency, posting between 23 and 27 points in five of the last seven seasons, with one of the exceptions being the 56-game 2020-21 campaign. He's at 24 points, 99 shots on net, 142 blocked shots, 71 hits and a plus-14 rating through 75 contests this season, so he should stay in that established point range barring a late surge of offense.