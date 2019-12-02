Lindell notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Lindell set up defense partner John Klingberg for the tying goal at 15:28 of the second period, making it 1-1 at the time. The Finn has struggled to produce much offense this season, with just eight points in 28 games. Three of Lindell's points have come on the power play, and he's added 52 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 2019-20.