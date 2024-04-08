Lindell logged an assist, two shots on goal, a plus-3 rating and five blocked shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Lindell played in his 600th career game Sunday, and he was able to chip in a helper on a Jamie Benn tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Lindell has earned 190 points in his career, including 25 through 78 outings this season. He's added 109 shots on net, 155 blocked shots, 71 hits and a plus-16 rating in 2023-24 while seeing steady usage as one of the Stars' stalwarts on the blue line.