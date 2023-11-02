Lindell registered a shorthanded assist, four blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Lindell couldn't find a point in seven October outings, but he got on the scoresheet with a helper on Jamie Benn's first-period tally. While Lindell has often been listed on the third pairing this season, his work on the penalty kill makes him a de facto top-four blueliner. The Finn has 11 shots on net, 12 hits, 17 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances as a defensive specialist.