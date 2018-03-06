Lindell (illneses) won't participate in Monday's game against Ottawa, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Since Dallas is playing back-to-back nights, Lindell likely didn't want to risk making his illness worse this late in the season, and will shoot to recover in time for Tuesday's tilt against Nashville. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in Dallas' lineup all season and this marks his first missed game, and Julius Honka will skate in his absence.