Lindell produced an assist and blocked seven shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Lindell has helpers in back-to-back games after opening the season scoreless in seven outings. The 29-year-old had the secondary assist on Matt Duchene's first-period marker Thursday. While his offense remains limited, Lindell is doing his part as a physical defenseman, racking up 13 hits and 24 blocked shots through nine contests.