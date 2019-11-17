Lindell notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.

Lindell has three assists and a plus-6 rating in his last five games. He's been forced to fill the void with John Klingberg sidelined by a lower-body injury. Lindell has five points, 25 shots on goal and 44 blocked shots in 21 contests this season.