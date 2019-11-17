Stars' Esa Lindell: Helps out in overtime
Lindell notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.
Lindell has three assists and a plus-6 rating in his last five games. He's been forced to fill the void with John Klingberg sidelined by a lower-body injury. Lindell has five points, 25 shots on goal and 44 blocked shots in 21 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.