Stars' Esa Lindell: Hit up high trying to block shot
Lindell took a puck to the face Saturday against the Penguins and went to the locker room, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Lindell was bleeding after taking a Sidney Crosby shot to the face, but he was able to skate to the locker room under his own power. Dallas will be down to five defensemen without Lindell.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.