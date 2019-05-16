Stars' Esa Lindell: Inks six-year extension
Lindell signed a six-year, $34.8 million contract extension with the Stars on Thursday.
Lindell enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (11) and assists (21) in 82 games while averaging a whopping 24:20 of ice time per contest. The 24-year-old Finn should only continue to improve offensively in 2019-20, but the emergence of Miro Heiskanen and the presence of John Klingberg on the Stars' blue line will cap his upside as a scorer. Lindell will be a solid secondary option in most formats next year, but shouldn't be viewed as a No.1 defenseman during fantasy drafts.
