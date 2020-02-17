Play

Lindell is on an eight-game point drought.

Lindell has posted 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and 10 shots on goal in that span. The Finn is stuck on 22 points to go with 112 blocks, 73 hits and 78 shots through 59 games this season. His defensive presence will keep him in the lineup, but fantasy owners need to see more offense to be able to trust him.

