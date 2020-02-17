Stars' Esa Lindell: Lacking offense recently
Lindell is on an eight-game point drought.
Lindell has posted 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and 10 shots on goal in that span. The Finn is stuck on 22 points to go with 112 blocks, 73 hits and 78 shots through 59 games this season. His defensive presence will keep him in the lineup, but fantasy owners need to see more offense to be able to trust him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.