Lindell scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Lindell provided a quick response to the Panthers' lone goal of the game, scoring just 39 seconds after Carter Verhaeghe did in the second period. The goal was Lindell's second over his last four games and his fifth tally of the season. He has 12 points, 61 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-22 rating as a steady defender in a top-four role.