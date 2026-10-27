Lindell (lower body) is expected to return to the Stars' lineup within the next 4-7 days, per Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Lindell has missed each of the Stars' last three games with a lower-body injury, but is seemingly nearing a return. When healthy, the 32-year-old blueliner has been solid this season, compiling a plus-4 rating, four shots on net, five hits and 18 blocked shots across nine games. Given his updated timeline for return, Lindell could be back as early as Saturday's home clash against the Blue Jackets.