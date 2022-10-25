Lindell notched an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Lindell set up a Joel Kiviranta tally in the first period. With a point in three of the last four games, Lindell appears to be finding his offense. The Finn has a goal, two assists, six shots on net, eight blocked shots, six hits and a plus-4 rating. He's been listed on the third pairing, but his solid defensive work often sees him log top-four minutes. If he can pitch in at a 30-point pace, the 28-year-old adds enough in the non-scoring areas to be a helpful addition to fantasy rosters.