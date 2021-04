Lindell earned an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Lindell set up a Jason Dickinson goal at 16:59 of the first period, which gave the Stars a 2-0 lead. The 26-year-old Lindell is up to eight points through 15 games in April. For the season, the Finnish blueliner has 16 points, 84 shots on net, a plus-11 rating, 97 hits and 87 blocked shots as a physical defender in the Stars' top four.